Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, HNI, ACU, MLHR, MSA)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Essendant Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $136.16. Hni Corp is next with a sales per share of $50.47. Acme United Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $40.91.

Herman Miller follows with a sales per share of $39.18, and Msa Safety Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $32.98.

