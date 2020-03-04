Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Dillards Inc-A in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, KSS, JWN, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $244.80. Kohls Corp is next with a sales per share of $114.44. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $92.80.

Macy'S Inc follows with a sales per share of $84.09, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.18.

