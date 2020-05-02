Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Core-Mark Holdin in the Distributors Industry (CORE, GPC, POOL, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks highest with a sales per share of $345.71. Genuine Parts Co is next with a sales per share of $115.74. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $69.40.

Lkq Corp follows with a sales per share of $32.74, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $27.91.

