Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Churchill Downs in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CHDN, WYNN, PNK, SGMS, PENN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Churchill Downs ranks highest with a sales per share of $73.48. Following is Wynn Resorts Ltd with a sales per share of $64.00. Pinnacle Enterta ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.94.

Scientific Gam-A follows with a sales per share of $35.37, and Penn Natl Gaming rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $35.04.

