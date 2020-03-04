Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Black Box Corp in the Communications Equipment Industry (BBOX, NTGR, MSI, ARRS, FFIV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Black Box Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.72. Following is Netgear Inc with a sales per share of $45.07. Motorola Solutio ranks third highest with a sales per share of $40.51.

Arris Internatio follows with a sales per share of $36.09, and F5 Networks rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $33.72.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in F5 Networks. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of F5 Networks in search of a potential trend change.