Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Biogen Inc in the Biotechnology Industry (BIIB, REGN, UTHR, AMGN, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.53. Following is Regeneron Pharm with a sales per share of $56.76. United Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales per share of $39.91.

Amgen Inc follows with a sales per share of $31.72, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.89.

