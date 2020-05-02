MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Biglari Holdings in the Restaurants Industry (BH, CMG, CBRL, RRGB, EAT)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a sales per share of $685.90. Chipotle Mexican is next with a sales per share of $161.09. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a sales per share of $122.42.

Red Robin Gourme follows with a sales per share of $107.06, and Brinker Intl rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $66.27.

