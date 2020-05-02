Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Biglari Holdings in the Restaurants Industry (BH, CMG, CBRL, RRGB, EAT)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a sales per share of $685.90. Chipotle Mexican is next with a sales per share of $161.09. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a sales per share of $122.42.
Red Robin Gourme follows with a sales per share of $107.06, and Brinker Intl rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $66.27.
