Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Becton Dickinson in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BDX, BCR, TFX, HRC, ZBH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Becton Dickinson ranks highest with a sales per share of $56.80. Cr Bard Inc is next with a sales per share of $52.80. Teleflex Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $49.77.

Hill-Rom Holding follows with a sales per share of $42.33, and Zimmer Biomet Ho rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $38.86.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cr Bard Inc on December 23rd, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $222.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Cr Bard Inc have risen 48.9%. We continue to monitor Cr Bard Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.