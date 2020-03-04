Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Athenahealth Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (ATHN, CPSI, OMCL, CERN, MDRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $31.60. Following is Computer Program with a sales per share of $21.10. Omnicell Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $19.73.

Cerner Corp follows with a sales per share of $15.60, and Allscripts Healt rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.56.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allscripts Healt. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allscripts Healt in search of a potential trend change.