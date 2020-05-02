MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, RGS, SERV, WTW, BID)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:23am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.63. Regis Corp is next with a sales per share of $28.80. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $21.89.

Weight Watchers follows with a sales per share of $21.44, and Sotheby'S rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.98.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

