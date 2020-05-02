Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, RGS, SERV, WTW, BID)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.63. Regis Corp is next with a sales per share of $28.80. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $21.89.
Weight Watchers follows with a sales per share of $21.44, and Sotheby'S rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.98.
