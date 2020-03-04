Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AGN, MNK, PRGO, JNJ, MYL)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Allergan Plc ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.08. Mallinckrodt is next with a sales per share of $37.01. Perrigo Co Plc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $35.08.
Johnson&Johnson follows with a sales per share of $29.30, and Mylan Nv rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.41.
