Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AGN, MNK, PRGO, JNJ, MYL)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Allergan Plc ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.08. Mallinckrodt is next with a sales per share of $37.01. Perrigo Co Plc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $35.08.

Johnson&Johnson follows with a sales per share of $29.30, and Mylan Nv rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.41.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Perrigo Co Plc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.00. Since that call, shares of Perrigo Co Plc have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.