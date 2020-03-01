Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Allegiant Travel in the Airlines Industry (ALGT, AAL, ALK, SKYW, CPA)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a sales per share of $97.37. American Airline is next with a sales per share of $89.30. Alaska Air Group ranks third highest with a sales per share of $64.99.
Skywest Inc follows with a sales per share of $62.17, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $61.89.
