MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Alexander'S Inc in the Retail REITs Industry (ALX, SPG, FRT, TCO, BFS)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Alexander'S Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $45.20. Following is Simon Property with a sales per share of $17.99. Fed Realty Invs ranks third highest with a sales per share of $12.09.

Taubman Centers follows with a sales per share of $10.56, and Saul Centers Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alexander'S Inc and will alert subscribers who have ALX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share :alx alexander's inc simon property fed realty invs taubman centers saul centers inc

Ticker(s): SPG FRT TCO BFS

Contact James Quinn