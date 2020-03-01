Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Alexander'S Inc in the Retail REITs Industry (ALX, SPG, FRT, TCO, BFS)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Alexander'S Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $45.20. Following is Simon Property with a sales per share of $17.99. Fed Realty Invs ranks third highest with a sales per share of $12.09.
Taubman Centers follows with a sales per share of $10.56, and Saul Centers Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.24.
