Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Abm Industries in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (ABM, SP, CLH, SRCL, TISI)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Abm Industries ranks highest with a sales per share of $94.86. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a sales per share of $70.51. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a sales per share of $52.85.

Stericycle Inc follows with a sales per share of $41.97, and Team Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.68.

