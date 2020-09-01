Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Zuora Inc in the Systems Software Industry (ZUO, NOW, PFPT, VRNS, RPD)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest sales growth.

Zuora Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,005.9%. Following is Servicenow Inc with a sales growth of 3,901.5%. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,722.9%.

Varonis Systems follows with a sales growth of 3,217.2%, and Rapid7 Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,763.2%.

