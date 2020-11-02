MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Zumiez Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (ZUMZ, ROST, BURL, CTRN, TJX)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:15am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Zumiez Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,089.8%. Following is Ross Stores Inc with a sales growth of 985.5%. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales growth of 928.5%.

Citi Trends Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.0%, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 807.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zumiez Inc and will alert subscribers who have ZUMZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth zumiez inc ross stores inc burlington store citi trends inc tjx cos inc

Ticker(s): ZUMZ ROST BURL CTRN TJX

Contact James Quinn