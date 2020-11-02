Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Zumiez Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (ZUMZ, ROST, BURL, CTRN, TJX)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales growth.
Zumiez Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,089.8%. Following is Ross Stores Inc with a sales growth of 985.5%. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales growth of 928.5%.
Citi Trends Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.0%, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 807.9%.
