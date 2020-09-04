Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Westlake Chemica in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (WLK, TROX, KRO, CCC, TSE)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Westlake Chemica ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,842.9%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a sales growth of 2,971.7%. Kronos Worldwide ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,673.2%.

Calgon Carbon follows with a sales growth of 2,052.8%, and Trinseo Sa rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,968.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Calgon Carbon and will alert subscribers who have CCC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.