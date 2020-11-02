MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Us Physical Ther in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, UHS, HCA, CSU)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:25am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,612.8%. Ensign Group Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,175.0%. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 659.1%.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 436.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cap Senior Livin and will alert subscribers who have CSU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth us physical ther ensign group inc universal hlth-b hca healthcare i cap senior livin

Ticker(s): USPH ENSG UHS HCA CSU

Contact Nick Russo