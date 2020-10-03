Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Ultra Clean Hold in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, MKSI, VECO, FORM, AEIS)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.
Ultra Clean Hold ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,425.3%. Mks Instruments is next with a sales growth of 4,791.3%. Veeco Instrument ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,581.3%.
Formfactor Inc follows with a sales growth of 4,286.7%, and Adv Energy Inds rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,872.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mks Instruments on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $105.97. Since that call, shares of Mks Instruments have fallen 4.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth ultra clean hold mks instruments veeco instrument formfactor inc adv energy inds