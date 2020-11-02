MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Third Point Rein in the Reinsurance Industry (TPRE, RNR, RE, RGA, MHLD)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest sales growth.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,628.3%. Following is Renaissancere with a sales growth of 2,175.2%. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,404.3%.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a sales growth of 863.0%, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 693.8%.

Ticker(s): TPRE RNR RE RGA MHLD

