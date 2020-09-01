Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, CPK, NJR, SJI, SPH)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.
Star Group L.P. ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,676.7%. Following is Chesapeake Util with a sales growth of 2,379.9%. New Jersey Res ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,061.3%.
South Jersey Ind follows with a sales growth of 1,992.9%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,317.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Star Group L.P. and will alert subscribers who have SGU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
