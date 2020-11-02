Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Spark Energy-A in the Electric Utilities Industry (SPKE, SO, HE, IDA, NEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,597.8%. Southern Co is next with a sales growth of 1,575.7%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a sales growth of 735.0%.

Idacorp Inc follows with a sales growth of 693.1%, and Nextera Energy rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 643.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nextera Energy on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $231.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Nextera Energy have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor Nextera Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.