Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Sotheby'S in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (BID, WTW, SERV, CSV, SCI)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Sotheby'S ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,284.8%. Following is Weight Watchers with a sales growth of 1,219.1%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 604.5%.
Carriage Service follows with a sales growth of 400.4%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 210.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carriage Service on August 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carriage Service have risen 18.6%. We continue to monitor Carriage Service for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth :bid sotheby's weight watchers servicemaster gl carriage service service corp int