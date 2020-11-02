Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Slm Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (SLM, GDOT, ECPG, CACC, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest sales growth.

Slm Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,515.9%. Following is Green Dot Corp-A with a sales growth of 2,384.3%. Encore Capital G ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,532.9%.

Credit Acceptanc follows with a sales growth of 1,452.7%, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,328.0%.

