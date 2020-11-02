Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Shake Shack In-A in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK, HABT, WING, TAST, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales growth.

Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,364.7%. Following is Habit Restaura-A with a sales growth of 1,687.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,553.5%.

Carrols Restaura follows with a sales growth of 1,536.2%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,465.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chipotle Mexican on November 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $807.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Chipotle Mexican have risen 7.0%. We continue to monitor Chipotle Mexican for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.