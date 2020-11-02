Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Regency Centers in the Retail REITs Industry (REG, AKR, ADC, UE, WSR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Regency Centers ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,021.7%. Following is Acadia Realty with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,734.5%.

Urban Edge P follows with a sales growth of 2,486.9%, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,060.8%.

