Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DLTR, DG, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,097.2%. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a sales growth of 736.7%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 675.1%.

Target Corp follows with a sales growth of 343.0%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 135.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ollie'S Bargain on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.90. Since that call, shares of Ollie'S Bargain have fallen 11.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.