Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Nv5 Global Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (NVEE, AGX, MTZ, PWR, MYRG)
Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest sales growth.
Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,873.6%. Following is Argan Inc with a sales growth of 3,226.0%. Mastec Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,867.3%.
Quanta Services follows with a sales growth of 2,372.3%, and Myr Group Inc/De rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,283.0%.
