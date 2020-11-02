MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Nanostring Techn in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NSTG, PRAH, ILMN, TMO, LMNX)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Nanostring Techn ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,285.5%. Pra Health Scien is next with a sales growth of 2,471.0%. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,474.4%.

Thermo Fisher follows with a sales growth of 1,446.9%, and Luminex Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,327.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Luminex Corp on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Luminex Corp have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor Luminex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth nanostring techn pra health scien illumina inc Thermo Fisher luminex corp

Ticker(s): NSTG PRAH ILMN TMO LMNX

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.