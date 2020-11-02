Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Nanostring Techn in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NSTG, PRAH, ILMN, TMO, LMNX)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Nanostring Techn ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,285.5%. Pra Health Scien is next with a sales growth of 2,471.0%. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,474.4%.

Thermo Fisher follows with a sales growth of 1,446.9%, and Luminex Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,327.7%.

