Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, BG, INGR, FDP)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 851.6%. Darling Ingredie is next with a sales growth of 797.0%. Bunge Ltd ranks third highest with a sales growth of 729.9%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a sales growth of 224.4%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 185.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

