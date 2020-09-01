MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Knight Transport in the Trucking Industry (KNX, PTSI, LSTR, SAIA, ODFL)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:17am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales growth.

Knight Transport ranks highest with a sales growth of 11,693.9%. Following is Pam Transport with a sales growth of 2,179.4%. Landstar System ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,513.7%.

Saia Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,313.3%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,225.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Old Dominion Frt and will alert subscribers who have ODFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth knight transport pam transport landstar system saia inc old dominion frt

Ticker(s): KNX PTSI LSTR SAIA ODFL

Contact Nick Russo