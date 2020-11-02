Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Knight Transport in the Trucking Industry (KNX, PTSI, LSTR, SAIA, ODFL)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales growth.
Knight Transport ranks highest with a sales growth of 11,693.9%. Pam Transport is next with a sales growth of 2,179.4%. Landstar System ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,513.7%.
Saia Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,313.3%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,225.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pam Transport on December 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.32. Since that call, shares of Pam Transport have fallen 8.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth knight transport pam transport landstar system saia inc old dominion frt