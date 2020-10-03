Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bank Of America. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bank Of America in search of a potential trend change.