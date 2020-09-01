MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:13am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jpmorgan Chase on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have risen 13.5%. We continue to monitor Jpmorgan Chase for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

