Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a sales growth of 797.5%. Bank Of America is next with a sales growth of 704.9%. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 677.3%.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales growth of 550.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 378.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jpmorgan Chase on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have risen 13.5%. We continue to monitor Jpmorgan Chase for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.