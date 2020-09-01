Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Johnson Controls in the Building Products Industry (JCI, PATK, UFPI, APOG, TREX)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Johnson Controls ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,480.0%. Patrick Inds Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,386.3%. Universal Forest ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,162.3%.

Apogee Enterpr follows with a sales growth of 1,898.9%, and Trex Co Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,783.4%.

