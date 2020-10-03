Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (IPI, AVD, FMC, CF, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Intrepid Potash Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,706.2%. Following is Amer Vanguard with a sales growth of 1,375.6%. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,338.0%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales growth of 1,207.6%, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 842.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.