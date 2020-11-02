Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Icu Medical in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ICUI, QDEL, ALGN, CERS, OSUR)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest sales growth.
Icu Medical ranks highest with a sales growth of 24,072.4%. Quidel Corp is next with a sales growth of 4,495.8%. Align Technology ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,644.3%.
Cerus Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,068.4%, and Orasure Tech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,031.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Icu Medical and will alert subscribers who have ICUI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth icu medical quidel corp align technology cerus corp orasure tech