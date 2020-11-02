MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Icu Medical in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ICUI, QDEL, ALGN, CERS, OSUR)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest sales growth.

Icu Medical ranks highest with a sales growth of 24,072.4%. Quidel Corp is next with a sales growth of 4,495.8%. Align Technology ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,644.3%.

Cerus Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,068.4%, and Orasure Tech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,031.7%.

Ticker(s): ICUI QDEL ALGN CERS OSUR

