Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Healthcare Servs in the Diversified Support Services Industry (HCSG, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, MGRC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.0%. Copart Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,415.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,100.2%.
Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales growth of 977.4%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 895.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
