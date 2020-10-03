MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Five Below in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, ULTA, HZO, DKS, TSCO)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:24am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Five Below ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,776.8%. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,170.5%.

Dick'S Sporting follows with a sales growth of 843.8%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 703.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dick'S Sporting on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.50. Since that call, shares of Dick'S Sporting have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth five below ulta beauty inc marinemax inc :dks dick's sporting tractor supply

Ticker(s): FIVE ULTA HZO TSCO

Contact David Diaz