Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Five Below in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, ULTA, HZO, DKS, TSCO)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales growth.
Five Below ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,776.8%. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,170.5%.
Dick'S Sporting follows with a sales growth of 843.8%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 703.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dick'S Sporting on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.50. Since that call, shares of Dick'S Sporting have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
