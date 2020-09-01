MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Five Below in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE, ULTA, HZO, DKS, TSCO)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Five Below ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,776.8%. Ulta Beauty Inc is next with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,170.5%.

Dick'S Sporting follows with a sales growth of 843.8%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 703.3%.

