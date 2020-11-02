Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Electro Sci Inds in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ESIO, COHR, CGNX, MTSC, CTRL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest sales growth.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,846.7%. Coherent Inc is next with a sales growth of 10,099.6%. Cognex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,362.9%.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a sales growth of 2,119.6%, and Control4 Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,720.4%.

