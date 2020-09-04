Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Cowen Inc in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (COWN, VIRT, IBKR, JMP, LAZ)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest sales growth.

Cowen Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,138.7%. Virtu Financia-A is next with a sales growth of 4,637.9%. Interactive Brok ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,064.4%.

JMP Group LLC follows with a sales growth of 2,872.9%, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,167.7%.

