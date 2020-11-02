Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Cousins Prop in the Office REITs Industry (CUZ, CIO, DEA, ARE, HPP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Cousins Prop ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,984.8%. City Office Reit is next with a sales growth of 4,695.8%. Easterly Governm ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,490.5%.

Alexandria Real follows with a sales growth of 2,239.2%, and Hudson Pacific P rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,383.6%.

