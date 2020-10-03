Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, CRAI, EXPO, VRSK, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,523.3%. Following is Cra Internationa with a sales growth of 1,394.7%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,038.6%.

Verisk Analyti follows with a sales growth of 751.8%, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 694.0%.

