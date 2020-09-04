Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, CRAI, EXPO, VRSK, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,523.3%. Cra Internationa is next with a sales growth of 1,394.7%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,038.6%.

Verisk Analyti follows with a sales growth of 751.8%, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 694.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cbiz Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cbiz Inc in search of a potential trend change.