Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Callaway Golf Co in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, PII, JOUT, MBUU, MPX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales growth.
Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,037.9%. Polaris Inds is next with a sales growth of 2,018.9%. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,310.5%.
Malibu Boats-A follows with a sales growth of 1,145.3%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,076.8%.
