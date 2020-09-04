Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Amplify Snack Br in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BETR, BGS, SAFM, FRPT, CVGW)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest sales growth.

Amplify Snack Br ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,724.8%. Following is B&G Foods Inc with a sales growth of 1,989.6%. Sanderson Farms ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,868.5%.

Freshpet Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,753.1%, and Calavo Growers I rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,495.0%.

