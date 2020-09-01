Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Amer Vanguard in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (AVD, FMC, CF, MON, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Amer Vanguard ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,375.6%. Following is Fmc Corp with a sales growth of 1,338.0%. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,207.6%.

Monsanto Co follows with a sales growth of 842.8%, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 542.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Vanguard on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Vanguard have risen 24.2%. We continue to monitor Amer Vanguard for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.