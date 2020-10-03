Relatively High Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Alteryx Inc in the Application Software Industry (AYX, GLUU, HUBS, ZEN, SPLK)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest sales growth.

Alteryx Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 9,267.2%. Glu Mobile Inc is next with a sales growth of 4,299.8%. Hubspot Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,861.9%.

Zendesk Inc follows with a sales growth of 3,797.9%, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,377.3%.

