Relatively High Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Zagg Inc in the Consumer Electronics Industry (ZAGG, GPRO, HAR, GRMN, UEIC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Zagg Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $992,000. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a an RPE of $914,000. Harman Intl ranks third highest with a an RPE of $278,000.

Garmin Ltd follows with a an RPE of $257,000, and Universal Elec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $225,000.

